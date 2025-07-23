Insider Clarifies Suns Free Agency Rumor
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were reported to have added another guard to the roster Wednesday morning, but the report was eventually deemed not true.
TeleSport.rs, a Serbian news outlet, reported that the Suns reached an agreement on a deal with 24-year-old guard Jared Butler, who averaged 9.0 points per game across 60 contests for the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers last season.
However, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro shot down the report, posting on X:
"The Suns have NOT reached an agreement with Jared Butler but I do believe they like him. But no, an agreement has not been reached."
Gambadoro has reported that the Suns, who have two open roster spots after waiving Bradley Beal last week, could be targeting a guard for one of the spots. He posted that Butler was not the player he was talking about in reference to Phoenix adding a point guard or combo guard.
The Suns opened up a lot of possibilities for changing up their roster by getting out of both the first and second aprons with the waiving and stretching of Beal's contract.
Even with this flexibility, The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported earlier this week:
"The Phoenix Suns aren’t ruling out another move this summer, but are good with their current roster, league sources informed The Arizona Republic."
If Phoenix were to sign Butler, he would fill a position of need as a combo guard off the bench, but would still be a wildcard on how his development would continue in the Valley.
Butler took a big step forward in the back half of this past season after being traded to the 76ers, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists across 28 games, 17 of which he started. Philadelphia had several players out to end the year, which gave Butler a bigger opportunity to showcase his skills.
The Suns currently have Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen as their two reserve guards under standard contracts behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green after opting to add more size and depth at the wing position this offseason, so there could be a big role for any guard Phoenix adds. Rookie Koby Brea, who is on a two-way deal, will also provide depth at the guard spot.
Phoenix has only signed one free agent so far this summer in Euroleague Finals MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis with the rest of its additions coming via trade or the draft.
Butler could still end up being an intriguing option for the Suns with limited free agents left available.