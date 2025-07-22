Insider: Suns 'Good' With How Roster Currently Stands
PHOENIX -- After making major changes this offseason, most notably trading away Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns could be done making moves.
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported Monday:
"The Phoenix Suns aren’t ruling out another move this summer, but are good with their current roster, league sources informed The Arizona Republic."
The Suns gained a great deal of flexibility after waiving and stretching the remaining salary on Beal's contract over the next five years, getting under both the first and second apron to open up plenty of possibilities for moves to make.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been a player the Suns have liked, and The Stein Line reported Phoenix expressed exploratory interest in a sign-and-trade for the 23-year-old, who is a restricted free agent, last week.
However, Rankin wrote Phoenix is unlikely to land Kuminga:
"The Suns have interest in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, league sources confirmed to The Republic, but are unlikely to land him because they lack the draft capital and assets to deliver in what would be a sign-and-trade for the Warriors."
Phoenix currently has 13 players on its roster on standard contracts with its starting five looking like it will be Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Mark Williams. Collin Gillespie, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Rasheer Fleming, Khaman Maluach, Nick Richards, Nigel Hayes-Davis and Oso Ighodaro round out the reserves.
Out of these players, it would seem Allen and O'Neale are the most likely to get traded given that they do not fit the timeline of all the younger players Phoenix has added. Richards also makes sense as a trade candidate after Phoenix added two centers who are likely to play in front of him in Williams and Maluach.
Because the Suns bought out Beal so late into the offseason, there are not many options left available for Phoenix despite the opened flexibility. The Suns have clearly been exploring avenues to add players, however, as they also reportedly seriously pursued Marcus Smart before he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last week.
Phoenix has a few holdovers on the team from last season, but is clearly entering a new era of basketball, and this might just be how the roster stands entering training camp in a few months as the Suns look to move past the misfortunes of the past two seasons with their new group.