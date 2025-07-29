Insider: Devin Booker Was Fan of Reunion With Former Co-Star
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns legend Chris Paul was officially introduced as a Los Angeles Clipper Monday in Los Angeles ahead of what could be his final NBA season.
The 12-time All-Star said that he went back to a place where he wanted to play again "by any means necessary," but there were rumors swirling throughout free agency that he could have instead re-joined the Suns.
NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line detailed how Phoenix could have swayed Paul to sign with the Suns instead, but opted not to.
Stein wrote Monday on Paul:
"The 40-year-old also drew interest from Charlotte, Dallas and Milwaukee, but there is really only other team that might have been able to keep him from returning to Clipperland. What wasn't discussed at the news conference shown in full below: Paul also had strong interest in a reunion with the Suns. The Stein Line first reported on June 29 that the Suns and Clippers were the two most likely Paul destinations once it became clear that his stint as a Spur would only be a one-season engagement.
"Sources say that Suns star Devin Booker was a fan of the idea, too, given how well he and Paul played together during the Suns' run to the NBA Finals in 2021 and with Phoenix seemingly in need of a proven playmaker after Tyus Jones' free agent departure to Orlando.
"The Suns, though, opted instead to pursue Marcus Smart, who chose to sign with the Lakers over Phoenix, before making two financially favorable additions last week by claiming Jordan Goodwin off waivers and signing Jared Butler to a non-guaranteed contract. Word is Phoenix, having just hired a first-time head coach in Jordan Ott, wasn't certain that Paul's considerable voice and presence would slot right in."
The Suns chose to build a younger team around Booker this offseason after trading away Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal, currently rostering only two players 30 or over for next season in Nigel Hayes-Davis (30) and Royce O'Neale (32) and eight players 23 or under highlighted by Jalen Green (23), Mark Williams (23) and Ryan Dunn (22).
Paul would have still made a lot of sense because of the success he and Booker had together from 2020-23, and that the Suns want to stay competitive, but are going to have to expect a big jump from their current backup point guards, led by Collin Gillespie, who earned a standard contract with Phoenix this summer after a promising season on a two-way deal with the Suns last year.
Now, Phoenix will instead get to face off against Paul as a divisional foe for his 21st NBA season.