Insider: Bucks Don't Want Suns Star Bradley Beal
NBA insider Chris Haynes says the Milwaukee Bucks are not interested in Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal.
"Contrary to popular belief, I was just informed that the Milwaukee Bucks have not inquired about Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal," said Haynes.
"In fact, it was explained to me that a connection between the two is non-existent. So, if Phoenix is able to acquire Jimmy Butler, it would not come via the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the star guard."
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro offered this in response on Twitter/X:
"Very well could be. Beal may be open to going to a few teams that aren't open to him. Have never known if Milwaukee was interested or not. Just know that Miami has not been interested in having him."
Haynes' report comes off the heels of fellow NBA insider Marc Stein, who suggested the Bucks would be targeting Beal:
“League sources have confirmed a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick from earlier this week that Milwaukee — unlike Memphis — has received no whispered messaging intended to discourage the Bucks from trading for Butler," said Stein.
“Whether that means Milwaukee eventually emerges as a Butler suitor remains to be seen. The Bucks, to this point, have been more frequently painted as a team likely to rekindle their previous interest in Phoenix's Bradley Beal if they intend to pursue a trade for a player in the $50 million range."
Beal essentially holds the keys to a massive trade that would net the Suns the talents of Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler. Beal owns a no-trade clause and without his full agreement on a deal, one of the biggest trades in recent league history can't go down.
We'll see what eventually unfolds, though according to Haynes, Beal won't be heading to Milwaukee - if anywhere at all.
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6.