Report: Bradley Beal Tied to Eastern Conference Contender
PHOENIX -- The mutual interest between the Phoenix Suns and Jimmy Butler for over the last month has been no secret, but has also brought up numerous trade rumors involving Bradley Beal.
Phoenix, who just traded with the Charlotte Hornets for Nick Richards last week, has faced a number roadblocks in coming up with a deal for Butler.
The Suns have the highest payroll in NBA history, so they are operating over the second-tax apron, which in terms of trades means they cannot aggregate salaries or take in more salary than they send out.
For salary-matching purposes, this has left Beal's name floating in any potential Butler trade, but the Heat are not interested in Beal, and Beal has a no-trade clause, so he can veto any potential three-team deal.
The Suns also only have two future draft picks available to attach to trades after the Richards deal - their own first rounder in 2031 and Denver's 2025 second rounder.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported the latest on where Phoenix stands with Butler:
“Phoenix, of course, is well-known by now to be Butler's top choice in terms of potential destinations, but it is unclear how eager or even able the Suns are at this juncture to make something happen. Beyond the well-chronicled contractual complexities involved for Phoenix to acquire Butler when the Suns have strayed so far beyond the second apron for luxury tax teams, it's likewise true that the Suns are down to one tradeable first-round pick (2031) and one tradeable second-rounder (2025 via Denver) for any further in-season business after the acquisition of Charlotte's Nick Richards.”
Stein added later that a potential third team for Beal that could come into the equation is the Milwaukee Bucks, who have also been tied to Butler:
“League sources have confirmed a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick from earlier this week that Milwaukee — unlike Memphis — has received no whispered messaging intended to discourage the Bucks from trading for Butler.
“Whether that means Milwaukee eventually emerges as a Butler suitor remains to be seen. The Bucks, to this point, have been more frequently painted as a team likely to rekindle their previous interest in Phoenix's Bradley Beal if they intend to pursue a trade for a player in the $50 million range.
“The reality in Milwaukee, in any case, is that the Bucks can't make a trade run at either player unless they first dodge second apron restrictions by finding a taker for Pat Connaughton's $9.4 million contract in a deal that does not require them to take back salary.”
If the Bucks truly become interested in Beal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, this would make for a possible intriguing situation for Beal to potentially waive his no-trade clause.
Milwaukee, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, is sitting at 23-17 this season, good for fourth in the Western Conference.
If the Bucks move off Connaughton to get under the second apron, they would likely have to trade away Khris Middleton (due $31.6 million this season), Bobby Portis ($12.6 million) and additional assets for salary purposes in a potential trade for Beal ($50.2 million) or Butler ($48.8 million).
Beal has missed the last two games for Phoenix with a sprained left ankle and was moved to the bench earlier this month. The Suns have performed well below expectations and boast a 21-20 record so far this season.
Beal is questionable for today's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.