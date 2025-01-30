Insider: Suns, Hawks Exploring Jusuf Nurkic Trade
PHOENIX -- What has been a turbulent season for the Phoenix Suns somehow became even more chaotic.
Center Jusuf Nurkic's bombshell talk with AZ Central's Duane Rankin that was released last weekend revealed that the former starting big man has a "non-existent" relationship with head coach Mike Budenholzer - and the two had not spoken for a two-month period during the season.
That interview likely put the writing on the wall for Nurkic and his time in Phoenix - Rankin further confirmed this morning that Phoenix was engaging in trade talks on multiple fronts.
There appears to be a singular team in focus through the discussions - more about that below.
"Sources have informed The Arizona Republic the Suns have been talking to teams throughout the league about trading 7-footer Jusuf Nurkic, with the Atlanta Hawks being one of those teams."
The Hawks would be a fascinating spot for Nurkic to find himself in - as Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu have a firm hold on Quin Snyder's rotation and they are actively attempting to make a run to the postseason.
Rankin singled out a potential piece Phoenix could get back simply due to what contracts would work in a swap:
"Just looking at the Hawks and based on contracts alone, the Suns could trade Nurkic and a first-round pick for guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is due $17.2 million this season. Bogdanovic is in the second of a four-year, $68-million deal as he’s scheduled to make $16 million in each of the last two years of the contract."
A possible move for Bogdanovic would likely lead to Grayson Allen becoming expendable - and a potential domino effect could bring a quality wing into the fold.
Larry Nance Jr. could also be a name to watch here if a trade with Atlanta were to materialize.
It isn't all sunshine in Phoenix, however, as Rankin also believes that it will be difficult to ultimately consummate a deal.
"Sources have told The Republic it’s been a challenge for the Suns to move Nurkic. The 30-year-old is in the third year of a four-year, $70-million contract. He’s due $18.1 million this season and set to make $19.2 million in the final year of his contract. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season."
The concept of a true expiring contract becoming more attractive to potential takers is a very real one - despite this, it feels like Nurkic could still be on the way out ahead of the deadline on February 6.