Suns Give Exciting Jalen Green Injury Update

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the weeds of December basketball with some hefty names on the bench, though that could soon change.

While Devin Booker could potentially return after his two-game absence from a groin injury, the status of fellow guard Jalen Green is up in the air.

Green's hamstring injury has hindered him since training camp, though he's close to being re-evaluated by the organization.

"He seems to be making good progress," Suns coach Jordan Ott said ahead of their upset win over Minnesota.

"You can see him doing more and more. We'll continue to assess but at this point, he's going to continue to make progress. We'll let you know as soon as that thing gets right and we'll be able to put him out there."

Green initially suffered the injury in training camp before re-aggravating it in the team's preseason trip to China.

He did return for one full game, scoring 29 points in 23 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 6 before re-injuring himself on Nov. 8.

The Green-Booker backcourt was a highly anticipated duo that never quite got off the ground, which was unfortunate given the hype around is potential ahead of the season.

"I do. I enjoy it," Booker previously said of sharing the backcourt with Green.

"I think it starts with both of us with the ability to score, and once you become a threat in that regard, it's going to open up easier opportunities for everybody else. I think overall, playing with a faster pace and getting up the court, we call it kicking heads or skips. It doesn't really matter."

In Green's absence, Collin Gillespie has stepped up big-time for Phoenix, becoming a regular starter for Ott while Green's been out.

That's been a pleasant surprise, though conversations regarding what the Suns' starters will look like when Green does emerge to full-time health have sparked debate.

Green's scoring should pair nicely next to Booker while Gillespie's floor general abilities have helped orchestrate Phoenix's offense in their 14-10 start to the season.

If Green doesn't arrive in time for their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, Phoenix will have their next phase of cup action (either semifinal in Vegas or consolation) before games against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 18 and 20.

We'll get an injury report for Suns-Thunder later today.

