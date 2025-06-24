Insider: Suns, Rockets Trade May Expand Before Becoming Official
After shaking the NBA landscape by trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft compensation, the Phoenix Suns may not be done with the deal.
Because of Green's poison pill tied to his rookie extension, the blockbuster trade cannot be finalized until July 6. NBA insider and Spotrac contributor Keith Smith believes the Suns could expand the original deal in the time before it becomes official.
The trade was a home run for the Rockets, landing Durant off the heels of an All-NBA level season while only having to give up Green, Brooks and the No. 10 pick. The draft pick may be higher on the list of Houston's valuable assets than the two players.
Phoenix, however, sits in a weird place following the trade. The prospect of a Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Green tandem is daunting in itself, never mind having to find the near-impossible deal that would move Beal.
However, expanding this trade and including one or two other teams could make it work.
Various reports following the trade suggested that Phoenix would either trade Beal or outright buy him out altogether. Rumors swirled of the Chicago Bulls, among few other teams, being interested in trading for the 31-year-old guard.
Being able to move off Beal without having to swallow the last two years and $110.8 million would be Phoenix's dream scenario. Except, it isn't up to the Suns at all.
Not only do they have to find a team willing to take on all of Beal's money ($53.7 million this season and a $57.1 million player option the following year), they have to get the OK from Beal himself, who holds one of two no-trade clauses in the NBA.
It was outright impossible for Phoenix to deal the former All-Star at the 2025 trade deadline, which is want made way for the downfall of Durant's tenure in The Valley after the franchise inexplicably shopped him to times in the waning hours of the deadline.
The Suns have just a couple weeks before the seismic deal is finalized if they want to expand this trade. It will be a tough endeavor, but trading Durant gave fans a glimmer into a prospective and slightly positive (?) glimpse into how the front office will operate moving forward.
Finally moving off of Beal could free them from the self-induced restraints they currently face when looking to optimize the roster, paving the way for a future with tremendous upside in the latter end of Booker's prime years.