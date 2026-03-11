Suns' 3-Guard Lineup Beginning to Find Groove at Right Time

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have now rattled off three-straight wins at a critical point of the season after last night's 129-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, and the win streak can largely be attributed to Phoenix's three guards in its starting group.

With Jalen Green finding his rhythm during this stretch following a big slump, Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie's games have also been opened up by the spacing Green creates.

Against Milwaukee, Green scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first seven minutes, which allowed Booker and Gillespie to pick and choose their spots the rest of the night.

Green ended the night with 25 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Booker led the team with 27 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds and Gillespie had a near triple-double with 12 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

"He set the tone for us. Just opens up the floor. It forces teams to be in rotations. It creates a lot of easier looks for everybody," Booker said of Green postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"I think he found a good balance of the scoring early, and then later in the game, realized they were over helping and spread it out for threes."

Can Suns Continue to Find Success With Smaller Lineup?

The Suns have been no stranger to using a smaller starting five all season, but they could have a decision to make when Dillon Brooks returns from his fractured hand if they want to move Gillespie or Royce O'Neale back to the bench.

Gillespie has started every game he's played in since Nov. 29, although he is usually the first sub out and typically leads the bench unit the majority of the night.

O'Neale, who has started all but five games this year, also proved he can space the floor very well last night off the gravity of the other players, cashing home seven 3-pointers against the Bucks, six of which came in the third quarter, on just 11 attempts.

This was part of a season-high 24 3-point makes for the Suns, who have averaged 20 3-pointers per night over this three-game win streak with Booker, Green and Gillespie combining to average 70.3 points and 16.7 assists per game over this stretch.

Outside of the five games Green came off the bench as he returned from injury, the Suns have only played one game so far this season with Gillespie, O'Neale, Booker, Green and Brooks all available way back on Nov. 8, and it was actually Grayson Allen who got the nod as the fifth starter that night.

A lot has changed since then, but it's become clear that Booker, Green and Gillespie are three of the four most vital players on the team along with Brooks, while Allen has found some rhythm as the primary scorer off the bench after battling injuries.

Phoenix (38-27), who is now just one game back of the sixth seed in the West, has a good problem on its hands to solve when the time comes, but if Booker, Green and Gillespie keep finding success playing off each other, it could be hard for coach Jordan Ott to leave them off the floor to start games together.

As for now, the Suns will hope this trio can continue to lead them as they gear up for a very tough part of their schedule following tomorrow night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.