Insider: Suns Won't Hit Reset Button
The Phoenix Suns are embarking another difficult offseason after firing head coach Mike Budenholzer
ESPN insider Bobby Marks reflects on what the Suns will do during the offseason.
"After firing head coach Mike Budenholzer, they will hire their third coach in as many years, have just five tradable picks (two firsts and three seconds) over the next eight years and once again are staring at financial doom, otherwise known as the NBA's second apron.
"Their three players with high-priced contracts, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, either are considered untouchable (Booker), have an expiring contract (Durant) or have a no-trade clause (Beal). Those three players are set to earn $162 million next season, 73% of the Suns' payroll.
"Phoenix's 35 wins this season are its fewest since 2019-20. Despite the disappointing season, team leadership has shown little interest in hitting the reset button."
The Suns will look to re-tool, not rebuild, this offseason. That means trading Durant for a package of players that can help the team compete now. The Suns know that they don't have a lot of draft capital, so doubling down on the present is their desired path.
It is a decision that could very easily bite them in the butt in the long run, but the desire to win is appreciated.
The return that they get on a Durant deal will ultimately shape the team's expectations for the upcoming season. If they can get enough players in return for Durant, who is on an expiring contract, the Suns could have that boost that will get them at least back in the Play-In Tournament.
If the team swings and misses again, the Suns will find themselves further down the black hole that they have dug for themselves, and it will only be harder to dig themselves back out of it in the long run.