Insider: Suns Would Have Got This in Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns nearly did the unthinkable yesterday - at least according to a pair of insiders.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN and John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports both relayed similar pieces of information - that the Suns, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors were nearly on agreement on a groundbreaking trade involving Kevin Durant.
The package would have netted Phoenix Jonathan Kuminga, Jonas Valanciunas, Jimmy Butler, and a bevy of first-round picks.
Durant stepped in and vetoed the potential deal - which ultimately lead to the trade falling apart.
ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that Durant had not requested a trade, and in fact wanted to remain in Phoenix long-term prior to being blindsided in the process.
The Suns - sitting at 25-25 - clearly recognize that the output isn't nearly good enough to this stage. Bradley Beal has become virtually untradeable. Devin Booker is untouchable in all circumstances. Durant is the only player that Phoenix can ship out to recoup significant value for.
Whether it was the right or wrong way to go about it, the process makes sense. The Suns' future flexibility is significantly compromised at the moment - and this avenue is the only way that said future flexibility could be met.
Butler ended up with the Warriors, there is potential for even more locker room disarray in Phoenix, and the only option the Suns truly have to improve now is to move Jusuf Nurkic alongside draft compensation to get an upgrade around the margins.