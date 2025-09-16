Insider Reveals Suns' Trade Offer for Jonathan Kuminga
PHOENIX — The Jonathan Kuminga situation still isn’t settled with the NBA season just over a month away, and the Phoenix Suns remain linked to the 2021 No. 7 overall pick.
Kuminga is a restricted free agent for the Golden State Warriors, but the Suns and the Sacramento Kings have been the two most aggressive teams for him and would have to execute a sign-and-trade for him to take on a new contract they would offer.
ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed what the Suns have offered for Kuminga on NBA Today Monday.
"The Suns (have offered a deal) around four years approaching $90 million," Charania said. "(The trade package) has been Royce O'Neale and second-round draft capital.
"Both (the Suns and Kings) want Kuminga to come in, start, give him a player option and play significant minutes. The Warriors, reluctant to guarantee him all of that and so far they've been declining all of these trades as well."
Charania continued on about how the Warriors and Kuminga are in a stalemate, as the Warriors do not like these offers and Kuminga wants more money.
"As it's been for three months, it's about who's going to blink first - the Warriors or Jonathan Kuminga," Charania said. "We're gonna find out within the next two weeks."
Kuminga has an Oct. 1 deadline to accept a qualifying offer of $7.9 million that would give him a no-trade clause for the 2025-26 season and make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.
According to ESPN, the Warriors' most recent offer to Kuminga is a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season.
It still seems highly unlikely the Suns are able to land Kuminga, although it's worth noting their continued interest in him that dates back to when they almost acquired him ahead of the trade deadline last season as part of the return in a Kevin Durant trade that Durant vetoed.
If the Warriors are able to strike a long-term deal with Kuminga, the Suns could be a trade partner for him down the line, or if he takes the qualifying offer, Phoenix could be in the mix for him in free agency next offseason.
As for now, the Warriors and Kuminga have limited time to figure out this months-long debacle that has held up Golden State's offseason with free agents such as Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and Seth Curry waiting for the situation to be resolved.