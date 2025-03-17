Insider Reveals Potential Fate of Suns HC
PHOENIX -- Right when the drama surrounding the 2024-25 version of the Phoenix Suns felt like it couldn't reach new heights - it did.
This time, an eye-opening report from Sam Amico of HoopsWire did not paint a rosy picture surrounding the situation the Suns are currently in - particularly the relationship between head coach and star players.
Amico believes that head coach Mike Budenholzer is not a safe bet to return for a second season with the franchise despite signing a five-year contract last May.
More on the situation below:
"The Phoenix Suns could fire head coach Mike Budenholzer in the offseason to appease stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, an NBA source told Hoops Wire."
The wording appears to angle the potential firing as player-initiated - as factors such as the improved shot chart Phoenix has this season on the offensive side of the ball show that Budenholzer has done a good job in certain aspects of the job.
The report further clarifies that this approach is based around the star duo of Durant and Booker potentially having issues with the 2021 NBA champion.
"Neither Durant nor Booker have a good relationship with Budenholzer, who is in his first season with the Suns."
This isn't entirely shocking, as the report from NBA insider Chris Haynes detailing a weeks-old meeting between Budenholzer and Booker didn't paint a great picture optically surrounding the relationship between the two.
Durant has also had multiple verbal confrontations with Budenholzer mid-game - this follows Budenholzer's exit from the Milwaukee Bucks two years ago that was reportedly pushed for by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Budenholzer's tenure in Phoenix hasn't quite mirrored his predecessor in Frank Vogel - but the end result to the season is likely to be substantially more humbling.
A potential Budenholzer firing would mean that Mat Ishbia would need to find a third coach in as many seasons - all while paying the previous two to not coach the team.
The next hire could be vital to keeping Durant in the Valley as well according to Amico, making the next several weeks vital pertaining to the future of the franchise.
"Most people believe Durant will be traded this summer, but sources told Hoops Wire that the two-time Finals MVP enjoys playing with Booker and living in Phoenix," he wrote. "If Budenholzer is fired and the Suns hire a coach Durant and Booker sign off on, Durant may actually remain in the desert."
One of the many factors that could scare away potential coaches and future players is the lack of stability - but ultimately the morale of the very best players on the squad have to be considered in the process.
The situation feels tenable if the Suns could both hire a head coach that the star duo signs off on - Chauncey Billups and Sam Cassell have been names mentioned by insider John Gambadoro - along with finding a suitable trade that Bradley Beal signs off on.
While the future of the franchise feels very much in flux, the Suns can control their fate this season over the next month despite facing the most difficult remaining schedule in the NBA.