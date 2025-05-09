Insider Reveals Potential Trade for Suns Star
PHOENIX -- A lengthy off-season is underway for the Phoenix Suns - it's already been a month since the season ended in anti-climatic fashion on April 13.
Part of the fallout from the shocking 36-46 record is the unpleasant idea that it could be necessary to trade Kevin Durant to recoup assets and regain financial flexibility around franchise player Devin Booker.
One franchise that has been linked to Durant several times in the past could be involved in potential trade discussions over the summer - that would be none other than the Miami Heat.
Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson has reported the Heat will indeed express interest in Durant - but the potential offer might be tempered more than one would expect.
"The sense here is that while the Heat might again pursue Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Miami isn’t going to offer all of its first-round inventory for a 36-year-old with one year left on his contract," wrote Jackson.
The move would make sense for Miami under the premise that a trio of Durant, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro could be maximized in the ever-effective system of Erik Spoesltra.
As for Phoenix - the ultimate offer could be quite underwhelming.
Jackson's words hint that the Heat would likely be hesitant to offer rising star C Kel'el Ware for an older Durant - he mentions Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. specifically.
The Suns would be prudent to insist that Ware be included in the framework of a trade - especially if Miami is to remain adamant in not including draft capital in a trade.
The best-case scenario for the Suns is that other franchises - such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks - end up falling short, which could in turn convince them to pursue Durant.
If Durant signs off on any of the above franchises, it could create a bidding war that could net the Suns what they truly desire in a deal for one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.