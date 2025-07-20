Inside The Suns

REPORT: James Harden Recruited Former Suns Guard to Clippers

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was heavily recruited by this star.

Donnie Druin

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' divorce with Bradley Beal has been settled for some time now, and the former All-Star scorer has already found a new home thanks to one of the league's biggest names.

Beal, after completion of his buyout with Phoenix, is set to join the Los Angeles Clippers - and according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, James Harden was a big proponent in making it happen.

"I'm told James Harden was a focal point in recruiting Bradley Beal internally but also speaking directly to Beal and his camp. The Clippers really view Bradley Beal as a perfect fit alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden ," Charania said.

"Being able to shoot 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range last season, he shot career highs in two-point field goals as well as at the rim last season. This is a player that has three-time All-Star experience, he's a former All-NBA player as well. They see him as a natural, seamless fit at the starting shooting guard position after the trade of Norman Powell."

Full clip:

Beal joins a Clippers team that's considered, on paper, to be one of the best squads in the Western Conference ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Names such as Beal, Harden and Leonard will lead a fairly deep Los Angeles squad in hopes of emerging past the first-round of the postseason - something the Clippers haven't done since the 2021 playoffs.

Beal's agent recently had some choice words about his client's time in Phoenix - which you can catch here.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

