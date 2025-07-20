REPORT: James Harden Recruited Former Suns Guard to Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' divorce with Bradley Beal has been settled for some time now, and the former All-Star scorer has already found a new home thanks to one of the league's biggest names.
Beal, after completion of his buyout with Phoenix, is set to join the Los Angeles Clippers - and according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, James Harden was a big proponent in making it happen.
"I'm told James Harden was a focal point in recruiting Bradley Beal internally but also speaking directly to Beal and his camp. The Clippers really view Bradley Beal as a perfect fit alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden ," Charania said.
"Being able to shoot 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range last season, he shot career highs in two-point field goals as well as at the rim last season. This is a player that has three-time All-Star experience, he's a former All-NBA player as well. They see him as a natural, seamless fit at the starting shooting guard position after the trade of Norman Powell."
Full clip:
Beal joins a Clippers team that's considered, on paper, to be one of the best squads in the Western Conference ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Names such as Beal, Harden and Leonard will lead a fairly deep Los Angeles squad in hopes of emerging past the first-round of the postseason - something the Clippers haven't done since the 2021 playoffs.
