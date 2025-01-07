REPORT: Jimmy Butler Only Wants to Play for Suns
PHOENIX -- A Massive shift in the roster makeup of the Phoenix Suns could be closer than anyone anticipated previously.
It appears as if six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is now looking to pull all the strings in his favor to ultimately get shipped to Phoenix - including rebuffing contenders such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.
Chris Mannix of SI Now has gone further a report that has been circulated for nearly a month now - going to the point of removing the Golden State Warriors from the list of Butler's preferred destinations, and ultimately leaving Phoenix as the lone focus in terms of finding a new home.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro had previously reported that Phoenix would wait until the middle-late part of January before making a decision as drastic as this one - but the benching of Bradley Beal coupled with reports of discontent within the locker room doesn't appear to be a coincidence in this scenario.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst added credence to this notion with reporting this morning.
From Windhorst:
“Let me put those rumors on Beal to rest. They absolutely are trying to trade Bradley Beal. One of the cardinal rules in sports … is you never devalue your players, your assets. … They put him on the bench. You may say, ‘Why would you do that?’
“That’s because, guys, this situation is bleeped. The reason it’s bleeped is … the only way they can trade him is if he says, ‘I’m OK to be traded.’ So instead of trying to build him up, they have to violate the cardinal rule and put him on the bench. … They’re basically trying to make him feel unwelcome in Phoenix so that he will waive that no-trade clause. The player they want to trade him for is Jimmy Butler, but the Heat don’t want Bradley Beal.”
Watch out for an Eastern Conference team that could act as a third squad to take on Beal that looking to bridge the lines between competing and retooling - the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons come to mind.
Butler's ultimate fate could very well come down to if Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause and if complicated details of a three-team deal can be worked out - but momentum seems to be swinging in the way of a deal eventually being reached.
The trade deadline is February 6 - so Phoenix has nearly a month to iron out a deal.