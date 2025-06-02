LeBron James Featured in 'Welcome to NBA' Moment for Suns Rookie
PHOENIX -- Every player has their "welcome to the NBA" moment, though not everybody's comes against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn might consider himself lucky.
Appearing on the "Run Your Race" podcast, the Suns' first-round pick from 2024 was asked about the exact moment he knew he was legitimately playing in the league.
"Guarding LeBron James for the first time," Dunn said when asked - without hesitation.
"Preseason game - first preseason game. ... I check in. He [James] is out. I get fouled, go to the free throw line. He checks back in and I'm like, 'OK. I'm on the floor with LeBron. This is crazy.'
"Coach Fiz [David Fizdale] says, 'Ryan, you got 'Bron.' ... I banked the free throw on the next time, I was [nervous]. I made it - the next possession [LeBron] took me to the mid-post and then started to fadeaway - he missed it. That's a stop.
"Guarding him was my welcome to the NBA moment because I'm like, 'Alright. I'm here. ... I'm guarding the best player arguably ever. I just got a stop, hit a couple shots.'"
Dunn also mentions he was cooked by players such as Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also during his rookie season.
Dunn was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and contributed fairly often during his rookie campaign thanks to his tough defense and high energy on the court.
Dunn earned the Suns' Dan Majerle Hustle Award for the past season, following in the footsteps of players such as Mikal Bridges, P.J. Tucker, Grant Hill and Shawn Marion.
“We uplift him (at practice), and then coach will throw him in the fire in live action,” Bradley Beal said of Dunn early in the 2024-25 season (h/t Forbes).
“That’s a testament to coach and the confidence he has in (Dunn). But just our belief in him, too. We encourage him. He’s going to guard the best (opposing) player, probably 10 out of 10 times. He accepts that challenge and knows it’s going to be a big role of his. And that’s how he’s going to get paid and be around this league for a long time.”
With a year's worth of experience under his belt, Dunn projects to be even more impactful entering next season. Amid a summer that will likely see some major change to Phoenix's roster, Dunn will likely be a key component for the Suns' success in 2025-26.