Clippers HC Reacts to Signing Suns Star
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is now with the Los Angeles Clippers after the former All-Star guard reached a buyout to leave the desert.
Beal now joins the likes of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on a stacked roster that could see Los Angeles make a deep run in the Western Conference postseason ahead of the 2025-26 season.
"Players of this caliber are very rare, and they're hard to come by," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said in an official statement.
"He's been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots and he'll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot. He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He's a great cutter. He's also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better."
Beal first was acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards two summers ago, bringing hope of Phoenix landing their first NBA title alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Yet a slew of injuries, bad coaching and overall poor locker room chemistry saw a total of zero postseason wins for the Suns.
Durant was traded, Booker was extended, and now Beal finds himself in greener pastures.
“He’s a great guy,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia told Sirius XM NBA Radio. “Just not a fit with the Phoenix Suns going forward. We told him that. We made that decision. We let them know we wanted to move forward without him. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad guy. It doesn’t mean he’s a bad player.”
