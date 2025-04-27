Are Grizzlies Realistic Landing Spot for Kevin Durant?
PHOENIX -- It is unknown completely what the trade market for Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant will look like this offseason if Phoenix decides to move on from him, but it is clear it will likely be teams that feel Durant would bolster them into a championship contender.
The 36-year-old Durant will have a lot of say in where he goes, as he only has one year left on his contract, so he can pick and choose which teams he would be willing to sign an extension with.
The Suns were expected to begin discussions with Durant and his longtime business partner Rich Kleiman about a potential landing spot for him after their season ended two weeks ago, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Charania later added on NBA Today that Durant's market will be determined by the playoffs and which team "feels they're a Kevin Durant away from winning a championship."
Now, the first team has fallen in the playoffs that could potentially be interested in Durant in the Memphis Grizzlies, who were the No. 8 seed in the West and swept in the first round by the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder.
Memphis star Ja Morant had a touching moment with Durant earlier this season in February, giving the game ball to Durant after he reached 30,000 career points despite the Grizzlies winning the game.
Could Memphis attempt to team up Durant with Morant and would the Grizzlies even feel this move would get them over the hump to being a championship contender?
Following a disappointing playoff showing, the Grizzlies have a lot of uncertainty heading into the offseason after firing longtime coach Taylor Jenkins late in the season and an overall regression from Morant. They would have to put a package together centered around Desmond Bane for Durant if they want to retain Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis has not been a team that has been heavily linked to Durant, but with so many unknowns, it could try to make a major move to get the Suns superstar to shake up things.
With that said, Phoenix will likely get better offers from other teams for Durant, and Bane would not really fit well next to Devin Booker. Durant would also probably prefer better situations without so many question marks.
Verdict on the Grizzlies
Barring a surprise move where Memphis would want to move away on from either Morant or Jackson and Durant would still want to go to the Grizzlies, it's hard to see them being in play for Durant this summer.