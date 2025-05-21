Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Dictate Kevin Durant, Suns Trade Market
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the summer months still in search of a head coach, though the pending future of star forward Kevin Durant will continue to dominate headlines both locally and nationally.
Durant has one year remaining on his deal in Phoenix and all signs point to a potential exit after the Suns unsuccessfully tried to deal him at the NBA's trade deadline this past season.
There's been tension since (considering Durant reportedly wasn't looped in on said trade talks to the Golden State Warriors and had to nix the deal himself), and as we sit deep in the NBA postseason, the Suns are likely getting a better idea of who will be serious players for Durant.
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could have a major say in who Durant could go to, however.
How Giannis Antetokounmpo Impacts Kevin Durant's Trade Potential
After another disappointing end in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo may have just played his last minutes with the Bucks - which could make one of the NBA's best players available for trade.
His market would be massive (who wouldn't want to add him to their roster?) and teams would be lining up to secure Antetokounmpo over anything and anybody - which includes Durant.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst highlighted this very concept and said Durant could be waiting for Antetokounmpo's situation to clear up before any movement happens on his end.
“I think as the playoffs go on and we get closer to the draft season, there will be an increasing tension that grips the league on waiting for Giannis to make a signal about whether he wants to leave. And then, if he wants to leave, is there a place or places he wants to go, and is he going to have control? Those are big, important decisions that are going to happen," said Windhorst.
“This isn’t an ironclad thing. It’s all evolving, but you could even have a player like Kevin Durant sort of sitting on the tarmac waiting to see what happens with his future until Giannis’s future gets tied up. Not guaranteed, but you could see some teams that Durant would have interest in, Giannis potentially having interest in, and you’re not getting both.”
Durant will turn 37 years old later this year. While the future Hall of Famer certainly will command attention, teams will understandably target Antetokounmpo over Durant.
Teams such as the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks have previously been highlighted in a potential pursuit of Antetokounmpo - all of whom are also rumored teams to be eying Durant as well.
Could Durant end up being a consolation prize for anybody this summer? If Antetokounmpo wants out, it certainly feels like it.