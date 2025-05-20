Mock Trade: Suns Send Kevin Durant to Surprise Team for Top-10 Pick
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns could have several different avenues for a potential Kevin Durant trade this offseason, and next month’s NBA Draft could play a big role in a trade.
There have already been rumblings about a hypothetical trade that would send Durant to the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 3 pick and Paul George.
The Houston Rockets (No. 10 pick) and San Antonio Spurs (No. 2 pick) also make a lot of sense as landing spots for Durant.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman mentioned the Durant-76ers trade in his latest mock draft and also offered another trade idea involving the New Orleans Pelicans and the No. 7 pick for Durant:
- Pelicans Receive: Kevin Durant
- Suns Receive: No. 7, CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Hawkins, a 2029 first-round pick (top-three protected) and a 2027 first-round pick swap (via MIL)
This would certainly be an interesting trade for Phoenix and New Orleans after both had really disappointing 2024-25 seasons.
McCollum and Olynyk are both expiring contracts, but still could have big roles on the Sun next season, while Hawkins and the No. 7 pick, which Wasserman has being Duke center Khaman Maluach, would immediately add to Phoenix's young core after new general manager Brian Gregory stressed the importance of player development.
The 2029 pick and 2027 future pick swap would help add to Phoenix's longterm assets, which are currently pretty depleted.
For New Orleans, it would pair Durant with Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray while retaining key pieces in Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III. However, it's tough to say if Durant would immediately make them a contender after the Pelicans finished this season 21-61.
Durant, who will be 37 at the start of next year, could have a lot of say in where he goes because he only has one year left on his contract and can decide whether or not he would sign an extension to a new team if he were to get traded.
There will likely be plenty of offers on the table for the Suns for Durant, and it will be intriguing to see if they move up in this year’s draft by trading him.