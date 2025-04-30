Are Bucks Team to Watch for Blockbuster Suns Trade?
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Bucks are in an arguably even worse spot for the future than the Phoenix Suns after losing 4-1 in the first round of the 2025 playoffs to the Indiana Pacers.
Just four years removed from defeating Phoenix in the 2021 Finals, Milwaukee has now lost in the first round three years in a row, leaving a big question mark if the 30-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to want to stick around.
The Bucks also lost Damian Lillard to a torn left Achilles tendon in Game 4, and now the 34-year-old Lillard will likely miss all of next season, making it even harder to put a team around Antetokounmpo to maximize his prime.
In addition to this, Milwaukee has very limited young players and no tradeable first-round picks until 2031.
Could the Suns be involved in any trades at all involving the Bucks, specifically their two stars?
It seems highly unlikely, but the only way the Suns could acquire Antetokounmpo via trade is if they get him in a multi-team deal involving Kevin Durant where Durant goes to another team, and the Bucks retool with assets and young players from that team(s) and the Suns.
You can read more about a potential Antetokounmpo trade by clicking here.
An interesting scenario that could happen is if the teams would swap Lillard for Bradley Beal to put the Suns guard next to Antetokounmpo for a new look for the Bucks.
Lillard would of course still miss next season, but the Suns would be taking a flier on him for the 2026-27 season, which is both his and Beal’s final year of their massive contracts, and get off Beal’s deal after a disastrous 2024-25 season.
This scenario would only make sense if Antetokounmpo wants to stay to play alongside Beal or the Suns would have no other trade market for Beal.
With that said, it seems like almost anything is on the table for the Suns this offseason to try to correct course after missing the playoffs despite having the highest payroll in NBA history.
The Bucks are another team where anything could happen this offseason after another disheartening finish.
Could the Suns and Bucks execute a trade together to try to help both of their situations? It could certainly be something to watch.