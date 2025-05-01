Mock Draft: Suns Select Dynamic Guard
PHOENIX -- Less than two months remain until the Phoenix Suns make a first-round selection in the 2025 NBA draft - which will be yet another crucial selection for the future of the franchise.
Phoenix is picking 29th in the draft and will likely continue to hold selections at the end of the first round for the foreseeable future.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report revealed a brand new mock draft today that has Phoenix selecting Walter Clayton Jr. - the best player on the Florida Gators squad that secured a national championship earlier this month.
More from Buckley:
"Clayton is a fearless, uber-confident shot-maker who just carried his club to a national championship. The stakes and the spotlight clearly don't bother him, and when he really has it rolling, neither does the defensive pressure he faces."
Buckley also compared Clayton to Payton Pritchard - which is fascinating as the recent Sixth Man of the Year winner had been linked to Phoenix at various times in the past.
Clayton does project as a player that could instantly fit into the structure of a competitive NBA squad and would be a 'safe' pick at 29.
Despite this, there could be some downsides to taking a chance on the star shotmaker.
"He won't be for everyone, since he's already 22 and functions mostly as a 6'3" scoring guard. But for a team with win-now intentions and a need for additional shot-making—a description that likely fits the Suns regardless what they do with Kevin Durant this summer—his production and skill could trump those concerns."
Potential points of contention surrounding Clayton include being an older prospect, potentially translating as a 'one dimensional' player in the league, and being undersized for a two-guard.
However, Clayton fits what the Suns could be looking for at the tail end of the first round - a player with a high floor that has a low chance to not work out.
It will remain to be seen as to what the Suns will do on June 25, but if the draft results resemble those of last year - the franchise could be looking at a trio of foundational pieces taken at value pick slots.