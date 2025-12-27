Suns' Injury Report vs Pelicans is Concerning

The Phoenix Suns have revealed their injury report for Saturday night's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, and Jordan Ott could be forced to make some swift changes to the rotation.

With Grayson Allen (right knee soreness) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) already ruled out, the Suns are listing Mark Williams (right knee) and Ryan Dunn (right knee) as questionable for their second night of a back-to-back in New Orleans.

The Pelicans have ruled out Trey Alexander (G League), Hunter Dickinson (G League), Herbert Jones (right ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture).

Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 5:00 PM MST at Smoothie King Center. The Suns won their Friday matchup against the Pelicans in 115-108 fashion.

The Suns' starting lineup would take a massive hit without Williams, who has played the best basketball of his career since landing in Phoenix.

The team wants to ensure he's healthy for the long haul of the season, so it's not a complete shock to see him questionable on the second night of a back-to-back.

However, his absence would leave a hole in the starting lineup -- especially after he tallied 24 points and 13 rebounds on Friday.

If he can't go, Oso Ighodaro or Nick Richards would take his spot.

Dunn actually injured himself last night and it initially appeared to look serious before Dunn limped to the locker room and eventually re-entered action -- so it's also not a surprise to see him listed as questionable.

"It was a little soreness and pain, but I was able to walk off. I got to the back, just went through some procedures. Felt good. I was like, let's give it a shot," Dunn said post-game (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

Rasheer Fleming filled in for Dunn's minutes, and the rookie forward looked impressive while doing so.

While Dunn hasn't been a starter with Royce O'Neale and Dillon Brooks healthy, Fleming could potentially get more minutes alongside Nigel Hayes-Davis tonight if Dunn can't go.

Regardless, the Suns could be down some massive names entering tonight.

