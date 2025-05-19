76ers Expected to Pursue Suns Star Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to show interest in Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant this offseason, according to ESPN NBA insider Jeremy Woo.
The Sixers - who own the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft - could look to swap that and superstar Paul George in exchange for a strong package to help re-tool their roster.
"Some teams expect the Sixers to be active in trade conversations, with names such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) as potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick," Woo wrote.
"Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made a career of being active and aggressive on the trade front, but historically, it's rare to see a top-three pick being traded."
Durant has just one year left on his contract in Phoenix. The 36-year-old is set to have a cap hit of $54.7 million in 2025-26.
The Suns previously tried to deal Durant at the NBA trade deadline to the Golden State Warriors before the deal was shut down by Durant himself.
Asked about it later down the line on Draymond Green's podcast, Durant offered the following:
“I didn’t want to move and I get why you want to trade me, simple fact that’s business but for me looking at it," Durant said.
"We can play the season out and if that's the decision you want to make in the offseason then we figure it out.”
It's unknown exactly what the Suns are looking for in a package back for Durant, though it's expected they'd target young/impactful player to surround Devin Booker with in order to remain competitive.
The only problem with this potential deal? Booker and George have a well-established beef that stretches to the past few years.
“Me and Devin always been good, he was little bro when he came into the league,” George said on Booker previously.
“Then all of a sudden the temperature changed to where now it was a line that was, you know, stepped over the line. So now it is what it is at this point.”
The 76ers are just one of many teams who are expected to show interest in Durant over the coming months.