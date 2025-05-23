Mock Trade Sends Kevin Durant to Lakers
PHOENIX -- Trade speculation surrounding Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will continue deep into the summer while the two sides look to find a resolution.
Will Durant stay in Phoenix? Are the Suns insistent on dealing the future Hall of Fame forward?
Time will ultimately tell all, though the rumor mill will continue churning at rampant pace until then.
The latest comes via a mock trade completed by Hawks on SI's Jackson Caudell, who orchestrated a three-team trade between the Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.
Mock Trade: Suns Trade Kevin Durant to Lakers
Hawks Receive: Grayson Allen, Cody Martin, and Jarred Vanderbilt
Lakers Receive: Kevin Durant, Terance Mann, and Nick Richards
Suns Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, Gabe Vincent, Kobe Bufkin, a 2027 2nd round pick (From ATL, via CLE), a 2029 2nd round pick (From ATL, via CLE), an unprotected 2031 first-round pick (via LAL), and a 2031 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
The Suns, in this deal, recoup a handful of role players while adding four draft picks, though only one is a first-rounder.
Caudell on why the Suns would do this deal:
"This is likely the best possible deal they could get for Durant. Reaves can pair with Booker in the backcourt and they get a 2031 1st. They get under the second apron and would get even more relief when Vincent, Hachimura, and Kleber's contracts expire after the season.
"Moving off of Allen clears more salary for the future. Dalton Knecht and Kobe Bufkin are talented young players and Phoenix does not have a lot of young talent. They can either keep the second-round picks or flip them for another rotation player."
He also explored why Phoenix wouldn't make the trade:
"They don't value Reaves and his fit with Booker. They may look to get more draft compensation from another team. They would have a huge hole at center and Bradley Beal is still on the roster."