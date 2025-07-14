NBA Coach: Suns Got 'Rising Star' in New HC
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns new head coach Jordan Ott has his work cut out for him after a busy summer that's practically flipped his roster upside down, with more changes expected to come.
However, Ott - who is set to replace Mike Budenholzer as Phoenix's fourth head coach in as many seasons - has fans around the league ahead of his debut year.
You can include Kenny Atkinson in that mix, who Ott served under during his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers before accepting the Suns job.
"Work ethic. Incredible worker, super organized. Great IQ about the game. He's just really smart and a wonderful person on top of it. Wonderful family. You guys found a rising star," Atkinson told PHNX Suns during NBA Summer League action.
Ott hopes to transcend Phoenix's culture and mode of play, which has already been evident in the players retained from the Kevin Durant trade (Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks) on top of their current draft picks shining in Las Vegas at the moment.
“After an extensive head coach search, Jordan’s leadership and basketball intellect consistently stood out, combining a brilliant mind as an offensive strategist with the blueprint to employ an aggressive defensive system,” said Suns general manager Brian Gregory in a statement.
“A strong communicator with a relentless work ethic, he shares our vision of establishing a team identity rooted in toughness, accountability and a systematic approach to the game. Jordan attacks every day with the grit and competitiveness we need in a leader of our culture, and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Phoenix.”
The Ott hire has certainly been well received across the league - which gives hope the Suns can make good on that potential once they hit the hardwood.