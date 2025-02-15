NBA Legend: Suns Need to Hit Reset Button
PHOENIX -- Many things can be said about the 26-28 start to the 2024-25 season for the Phoenix Suns - an NBA legend perhaps expressed sentiments in the most candid way possible.
2008 NBA champion Kevin Garnett took to his own "KG Certified Podcast" to express his feelings about the current state of the Suns - after being relatively high on the team before the season began.
The words of Garnett - directly from the source.
“I think Phoenix needs a makeover... I think the experiment is over. You’ve got three players playing the same way that need the same thing. They need space.”
This has been a belief within various league circles for some time - with Beal's fit coming into question as early as the middle of last season.
The Suns went 49-33 last season despite what was seen as a roster that didn't mesh with the previous coaching staff and numerous signings that didn't work out.
Now, after a disappointing 4-0 first-round exit in the first round of 2024 playoffs - and the sub-.500 start to this season, it feels as if this arrangement isn't sustainable. The Suns have to try something new - whether it's a "retool" or a full-scale rebuild.
Devin Booker is clearly off-limits now and in the future, so it feels as if the former is the most realistic path to take.
The no-trade clause attached to the former All-NBA guard makes it more difficult to move him - so Phoenix now faces the possible reality that moving Durant is the only path forward to replenish a depleted asset pool.
If that ends up being the case, Durant has been an awesome representative of the Suns - and the failed experiment had little to do with one of the best players to ever suit up in the NBA.
The next time to catch the Suns in action is next Thursday, where they are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs from the University of Texas campus.