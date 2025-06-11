New Suns HC: We'll Build Around Devin Booker
PHOENIX -- As the Phoenix Suns enter into a new era under coach Jordan Ott and general manager Brian Gregory, one constant remains in star guard Devin Booker.
With so much uncertainty about the rest of the roster, owner Mat Ishbia and Booker himself have assured multiple times that Booker would like to remain in Phoenix for ideally his entire career.
After the Suns fired three coaches in the past three years, Booker was involved in the coaching search this time around and gave the stamp of approval for Ott, who had his introductory press conference Tuesday.
Ott fielded some questions about Booker during his presser, and although they have not had a prior relationship, Ott brought up a fond memory of Booker dating back to a pre-draft workout when Ott was a video coordinator with the Atlanta Hawks in 2015.
"I'll tell you a little story about Devin, 1-on-0 workout in a draft workout," Ott said. "It was just coach, player, rebounder, and I can remember how he communicated and competed with himself in a 1-on-0 workout, and we left that workout knowing that he was different.
"And then to see how early he had success in his career, of course from afar, (the) bubble to 2021 season taking this team to the Finals and all the great things that he's accomplished so early in his career, (Suns) all-time leading scorer, and (now) he's in his prime ready to rock."
So how does Ott plan to maximize Booker during his prime?
"We need to help him, and that's my job as a coach, to help him in multiple areas, help him find solutions so he knows that he has us behind him," Ott said. "Make or miss. End of game. Game on the line. Make or miss, we're buying him."
Ott will have the luxury of entering his first head coaching gig with a franchise player, but there are still a lot of question marks about what the other players will be around Booker, especially with a Kevin Durant trade looming.
Ott recognizes the importance of entering this new job with Booker by his side.
"Extremely, extremely high priority to connect, spend time, to meet him where he is, to listen to how he sees the game, who he is as a man," Ott said of Booker on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo Show.
"That's going to come through this summer, and we're going to build this thing out together every step of the way. But that's the exciting piece. He has seen success, So he has a vision for what it looks like. I have seen other ways to do it and collaborating at each step of the way and building it out is very, very, very unique and very exciting."