3 Best Christmas Presents Phoenix Suns Have

The Phoenix Suns have been a fun surprise to begin the 2025-26 season, and while they're not playing on the holiday for the first time in years, Phoenix still has plenty of gifts on the team.

In no order, the three best Christmas gifts in the desert:

Jordan Ott

Was this gift a fresh breath of air or what? The new and shiny toy has delivered as promised.

The Suns seem to finally have found their head man after years of failed attempts with other big names in Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer.

Ott, a first-time head coach, has instilled a sense of identity and hustle in Phoenix that hasn't been seen in previous iterations.

As a result, a Suns team that wasn't expected to do much of anything is highly competitive and are realistic threats to make a postseason push.

This wouldn't be possible without Ott, and despite some major pieces on the roster playing above expectations, Ott's ability to run the show has been nothing short of impressive.

Devin Booker

Tried. True. An absolute gem every single time.

Booker's presence (no pun intended) under the Suns' tree this year came under question earlier in the summer when stars such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant exited the desert -- though a historic contract extension ensured the lone member from the coveted 2021 NBA Finals run was still on the roster.

That, unsurprisingly, has paid dividends -- Booker's re-emerged into the primary scoring option in Phoenix with strong shooting/playmaking around him, and it goes without saying Booker's been a massive part of the Suns' start.

His impact can be debated within the national media, though those in Phoenix know exactly what Booker means to the roster, organization and city.

That's key. Having Booker in the desert regardless of result this season was crucial in upholding interest and keeping things together through a transition period.

Dillon Brooks

This is the Christmas gift one parent hid from the other, knowing it would be annoying in the house -- but boy is it fun.

The Dillon Brooks experience has been nothing short of incredibly entertaining this season. The best part? He's playing at near All-Star levels, which only adds fuel to the fire when Brooks gets going at Mortgage Matchup Arena.

You never know how some gifts will pan out when you buy them -- though so far this is arguably the biggest hit of them all.

