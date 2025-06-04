Suns Superstar Handpicked New Head Coach
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have found a new head coach, and star Devin Booker gave his stamp of approval.
On Wednesday, news broke of the Suns' plans to hire Jordan Ott as their next head coach. Ott, who spent the last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was one of two finalists for the job - competing with fellow Cavs assistant Johnnie Bryant.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania with more:
Devin Booker Approved of Suns New Head Coach
"A pair of Cavaliers assistants, Ott and Johnnie Bryant, emerged as finalists for Phoenix's coaching job this week and met with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager Brian Gregory in Michigan on Tuesday," wrote Charania.
"Team officials focused in recent weeks on Ott and Bryant, who joined the Cavaliers last summer as Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson's first hires, and ownership and the front office aligned on the hiring of Ott on Wednesday. Suns franchise cornerstone Devin Booker was involved in the search process during the final stages and stamped Ott as his top choice as well, sources said."
Booker has been linked in some trade speculation with the Suns looking to make some massive changes to their roster over the course of the summer, though Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia has been nothing short of concrete in his stance of not trading Booker.
As such, it makes sense for Booker to have a prominent role/voice in picking a new coach for Phoenix - especially considering the last two head coaches in Mike Budenholzer/Frank Vogel reportedly did not command the respect of the locker room.
Ott has been highly regarded within NBA circles, and it was only a matter of time before he got his big shot coaching in the NBA.
“Long-time assistant coach. Well respected. Great at player development. He's expanded his role since as he was elevated,” NBA insider Chris Haynes previously said of Ott.
After helping the Cavaliers to 64 regular season wins and the East's top seed, the Suns certainly hope some of that success can rub off in the Valley after missing the postseason for the first time since 2019-20.
"Ott has been an NBA assistant coach since 2012 and has been rooted in principles of strong offensive and defensive creativity, player development and toughness," Charania added.
"He's known around the NBA as a strong communicator with his players and coaching staff and someone who spends an incredible amount of time studying trends and pathways to adjust based on new patterns, sources said."
Sounds exactly like somebody Booker would want to play for.