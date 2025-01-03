New Year's Resolutions For Suns Stars
PHOENIX -- The first two-month plus stretch of the 2024-25 season has been eventful for the Phoenix Suns - to say the least.
The Suns got off to a blazing 9-2 start - which had much to do with NBA legend Kevin Durant stepping up in key moments of games.
Since, the Suns have gone a paltry 6-15 - with many metrics pointing to the team being one of the very worst in the NBA since the quick start.
This recent string of uninspiring play has driven many to believe the only course of action is to find some way to switch the roster up - in any fashion possible.
As we move into 2025, it feels as if a trade for Jimmy Butler is growing increasingly unlikely - especially with the report from Shams Charania last night, so it could just come down to making a smaller move or two - along with internal improvement.
Without any pause, here are New Year's resolutions for each member of the big three - which could bring positive results if these goals are met.
Devin Booker - Improve Finishing
The four-time All-Star has possibly been the most "disappointing" player on the roster this season relative to expectation.
Booker is still experiencing what would be considered a quality season for the vast majority of players across the league - but a dip in both volume and efficiency as a scorer has been a point of contention amongst various NBA circles.
The easiest target is the 10-year vet shooting just around league average from three-point range at 34.1.% - but the finishing around the rim has been a much more pressing issue so far.
Booker has frequently graded out as a strong finisher throughout his career, but has regressed virtually everywhere this season.
The All-NBA first team guard has been a major negative as a finisher off of the drive - along with being a very slight negative as an off-ball finisher.
How can this be fixed?
It isn't all that simple - as Booker hasn't enjoyed the best season near the hoop all-around, but it is possible that more cutting, creative off-ball actions, and more aggressiveness could ultimately serve him well as the season moves ahead.
Bradley Beal - Pressure Rim More Often
On the contrary of Booker, Beal has been an absolutely phenomenal finisher thus far in 22 games so far - particularly off of drives.
Beal - typically known as an elite finisher more due to off-ball movement than on-ball drives - has been one of the very best off of drives in 2024-25.
This points to the fact that the three-time All-Star should continue to be more relentless when it comes to attacking the hoop - his 62 attempts in the restricted area totals out to just under 3 per game.
Beal still has an underrated first step, a nice handle, and has the track record of being a high-level finisher amongst guards - he needs to continue to up the volume.
Kevin Durant -Stay Healthy
The truth is simple here - the Phoenix Suns tend to win more games when the future first-ballot hall of fame talent suits up.
The Suns are 14-8 when Durant play and an alarming 1-9 in his absences.
While many of Durant's injuries are typically unavoidable, coach Mike Budenholzer can take precautionary measures in mediums such as bringing down playing time by even a minute or two per game.
Durant's health is of utmost importance to Phoenix - that is the simple truth that can be be expressed in very few words.
The Suns are set to return to action for the first time in 2025 on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.