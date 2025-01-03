Potential Suns Trade Target Jimmy Butler Makes Statement
PHOENIX -- What started out as a situation to monitor for the Phoenix Suns has potentially become one to put all the chips into the middle for.
Miami Heat F Jimmy Butler returned on Wednesday after nearly two weeks away from the team for what was described as an illness - and the former All-NBA stud has struggled mightily in a back-to-back setting.
Butler scored a paltry 9 points in each of the two contests - and he made a statement that is sure to raise eyebrows amongst the NBA world.
After being spotted sitting on the bench during key moments of the game instead of standing up with teammates, Butler took to the post-game press conference to make his grievances very clear.
Per the press conference:
"What do I want?…I want to see me get my joy back…Wherever that may be we'll find out pretty soon. I'm happy here––off court…I wanna help this team win; right now I'm not"
Butler also responded with "probably not" when asked if he envisioned himself regaining the same joy in Miami - this saga has become very ugly just days after top Heat executive Pat Riley made a statement that seemingly confirmed the six-time All-Star would be staying with the franchise for the rest of the season.
Butler, 36, has been of great interest to the Suns over the last three weeks - with insider John Gambadoro stating that a move could be made if the situation didn't improve by the end of January.
The Suns' recent performance - only winning a trio of games since the beginning of December - could ultimately force the issue here - and it appears as if even more noise is being made on Butler's front.
ESPN's Shams Charania broke news just minutes ago that Butler has indicated that he both wants the Heat to trade him and that he would play anywhere other than Miami.
This could ultimately complicate a deal to Phoenix, as Butler's openness to playing for anyone could allow Miami to take the best offer on the table, and it would be questionable if Phoenix could make it work.
The trade deadline is February 6, but expect a trade in this sage - whether to Phoenix or not - in much shorter order.