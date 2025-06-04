Knicks HC Search Could Affect Suns
The Phoenix Suns are down to just two candidates in their head coaching search, but they have now been joined by another team looking for someone to take a job.
The New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau just days after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers. While the Suns aren't necessarily a good fit for Thibodeau, the Knicks' vacancy could complicate things for Phoenix.
Johnnie Bryant, one of the two finalists for the Suns head coaching job, is considered to be someone the Knicks could look at to replace Thibodeau, according to The Athletic.
"Bryant, who was on Thibodeau’s staff from 2020-24, is currently a finalist for the Suns head coaching job along with Jordan Ott," The Athletic wrote.
"Bryant’s name popping up with the Knicks wouldn’t be a shocker. He left New York before this season began for the Cavaliers, where he reunited with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, with whom he grew close when the two were both in Utah. Bryant has the stamp of approval from the current front office. When he first joined the Knicks five years ago, it was executive vice president William Wesley who pushed for Bryant’s hire."
The Knicks should have an expansive search, but Bryant could be part of that. He's clearly qualified to be a head coach, and the Knicks appear willing to welcome him back with open arms after Thibodeau was fired.
This could accelerate the hiring process for the Suns a little bit. They would likely want to have a coach in place before the NBA Draft later this month, but if the Knicks even have a chance to hire Bryant as their guy, the Suns may want to do it first before New York even has a chance to pry him away from the Valley.