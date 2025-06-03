Knicks Fire Coach - Are Suns in Play?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are no longer the only team in the NBA without a head coach.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the New York Knicks are firing head coach Tom Thibodeau.
"BREAKING: The New York Knicks are relieving Tom Thibodeau of his duties as head coach, sources tell ESPN. Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first East Finals in 25 years, made playoffs in 4 of 5 years and led Knicks to consecutive 50+ win seasons for first time since the 1990s," Charania wrote on Twitter/X.
"The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step, sources said. After five seasons with the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau is out as head coach."
New York also released a statement:
Could the Suns - who are reportedly down to two candidates in their search for a head coach - be in the mix for Thibodeau?
Phoenix is interviewing one of his previous assistants in Johnnie Bryant, who spent three seasons under Thibodeau from 2020-24 before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of last season.
There's belief that Bryant could possibly look to bring in the recently fired Thibodeau on staff given there's currently no openings in the league - though Thibodeau hasn't held less than a head coach position since 2010.
The possibility also exists of Phoenix possibly losing Bryant to the Knicks with their new opening, given his familiarity with the organization.
Jordan Ott, a fellow assistant in Cleveland, is the other finalist in Phoenix.
The Suns have previously turned their nose away from other high profile coaches such as Taylor Jenkins and Mike Malone after striking out on Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer.
Phoenix's front office has been rather unpredictable since Mat Ishbia assumed ownership control, and quite honestly all possibilities should still be on the table - which does include the Suns potentially interviewing Thibodeau for their current vacancy.
Thibodeau isn't exactly loved by players he's coached, however, as he's gained a perception of being extremely demanding and particularly pushing his starting players to their limits down the stretch of postseason runs.
With Phoenix looking to re-work their culture, that might not exactly be a fit in the desert as the Suns look to hire their fourth coach in as many seasons.