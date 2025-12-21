Suns' Starting Lineup Revealed vs Warriors

The Phoenix Suns move into their Saturday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors without Grayson Allen, as the sharpshooter was initially questionable with right knee soreness before being ruled out ahead of game time.

The Suns also didn't have Allen in Thursday's win over Golden State, and Jordan Ott still opts to roll with that same starting lineup tonight:

Phoenix Suns' Starting Lineup vs Golden State Warriors

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for 6:30 PM MST at Chase Center.

Suns vs Warriors: Round 3

Phoenix escaped with a 99-98 win over Golden State that came down to the wire. The Suns are 15-12 on the season after tying the season series 1-1 with the Warriors. Golden State now enters Saturday night on a three-game losing streak.

“We’ll be ready to play. It’s a big game," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said ahead of action. "Obviously we lost the last one. I think we’re close, we’ve lost a lot of close games. I think we’re due for a good stretch here and I’m excited to get out there tonight.”

Tonight, the Warriors won't have forward Jonathan Kuminga due to illness. You can read more about his absence here .

Part of Phoenix's success came against Stephen Curry, limiting him to just 15 points on 3-13 shooting from the field.

"We have a versatile group that allows us to switch, which negates especially the pick-and-rolls, especially with Oso (Ighodaro) out there," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on denying Curry's opportunities.

"And then his off-ball screens, as best we can, we'll switch to take it away, just to make sure that even if he does get a catch, ideally he doesn't get a catch, but if he does get a catch, we have someone right there. Hopefully you didn't jinx us at 12 or 13 (three-point attempts from Curry), but we're trying to limit his catches, touches. Overall, that's the goal."

Both teams shot a poor 29% from three-point land on Thursday. Devin Booker led Phoenix in scoring with 25 points while Jimmy Butler paced both teams at 31.

It was an overall sloppy night of basketball with the two sides combining for 35 turnovers, something both teams will look to eradicate in what's sure to be another tightly contested game

