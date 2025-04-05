Knicks Star Set to Return from Injury vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have an even more daunting task going up against the 48-28 New York Knicks Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes on X:
"New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (ankle) will make his return Sunday at home against the Phoenix Suns after missing the last 15 games, league sources tell me."
The Knicks are playing at the Atlanta Hawks today and will host the Suns tomorrow on the second day of a back-to-back. Brunson was originally questionable for today's game.
This news comes at a very rough time for the Suns, who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak with all five losses being by double digits and without superstar forward Kevin Durant on their current three-game road trip due to a left ankle sprain.
Phoenix (35-42) is now two games back of the last play-in spot after falling to the Boston Celtics 123-103 last night.
Brunson has always been known to perform well against the Suns. He recorded 36 points and 10 assists in the Knicks' first matchup against the Suns this season in November. This came after he had games of 50 and 35 points in New York's two games vs. Phoenix last season.
The Suns' official injury report will come out later today. Durant was the only player to miss the Celtics' matchup due to injury.
In addition to Brunson, the Knicks are without Miles McBride (left groin contusion) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery injury recovery) against the Hawks today.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 4:00 p.m. Arizona time.