How Nikola Jokic Made History in Suns vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were on the wrong side of history.
In their 149-141 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, center Nikola Jokic recorded the league's first 30-20-20 triple-double.
"Nikola Jokic is one of one," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said following the game.
"I mean, the first player to ever have a 30, 20 and 20 game. I can't describe him, so don't ask me to. The guy is just an incredible player, and when you are one of one in this league and the tremendous history of this league, that says a lot. And there's a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola, in my opinion, is just in a class well by himself."
Jokic - a seven-time NBA All-Star and three-time MVP - has terrorized the league since entering the NBA as a second-round pick.
His 22 total assists were an NBA record for the center position.
"I’m actually kind of surprised he hasn’t done this before,” Suns star Kevin Durant said afterwards. “But he’s been so close. He’s an all-time great, man. … Crazy thing is, it didn’t even seem like he had those numbers. I looked up toward the end of overtime. I was like, ‘Holy (crap).’ That was crazy.”
As for Jokic, his response to being congratulated was... about what you would expect from him:
"Uhh, I mean, thank you guys," Jokic said. "I think I'm gonna see this and think about this when my career is over ... I will say that ... It's gonna be nice to go finish my career, on my couch, and think I had a really good game."