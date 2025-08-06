No Suns Crack NBA.com's Top-10 Players in Western Conference
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had no players ranked in NBA.com's 10 best players in the Western Conference heading into 2025-26 season with Devin Booker as a notable omission.
At this point last year, Kevin Durant and Booker were both among the top players in the West and still are, but Durant is now on the Houston Rockets and Booker is coming off a down year in which he missed the All-Star Game with a lot of competition of good players in the conference.
Here is how NBA.com's Shaun Powell ranked his top 10 Western Conference players:
1. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
3. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
4. Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)
5. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
6. Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks)
7. Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)
8. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)
9. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
10. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Booker will look to re-establish himself among this list next season being the lone star left of Durant and Bradley Beal after Beal was bought out following Durant's trade.
The Suns still have a weird fit in the backcourt, as they did with Booker and Beal, with the addition of Jalen Green alongside Booker, but will hope that this pairing of shooting guards ends up working out this time around.
Booker is coming off the two best playmaking seasons of his career, averaging 7.1 assists in 2024-25 after averaging 6.9 the season prior, and will look to carry this over sharing ball-handling duties with Green.
However, Booker is known for his scoring ability and his efficiency took a little bit of a dip this past season, as he still averaged 25.6 points but shot 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from 3, his lowest marks in several seasons.
With Durant and Beal gone, all of the focus will be on Booker now and how he bounces back from a season where Phoenix missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.
If Booker is able to lead the Suns to be a playoff team despite all of their changes this offseason and with how loaded the West is, there is no doubt he could find himself on this list once again.