Suns $15 Million Center Could Be Traded Soon
The Phoenix Suns have a new-look center rotation after trading for Mark Williams and selecting Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick in last week's draft.
That makes the future for Suns center Nick Richards a bit murky going into free agency.
HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that Richards could be dealt by the Suns this offseason.
"After trading for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams and drafting Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards is a trade candidate to monitor," Scotto wrote.
"Richards has a $5 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season expected to be guaranteed by the Suns, which will give the team the ability to trade him.
"Richards has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype.
"The 27-year-old, 7-footer averaged 9.3 points on 59.1 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 22 minutes per game while starting 43 of 57 games between the Hornets and Suns."
It remains to be seen what Richards will command on the trade market, but as a center with one year left on his contract, he could be in high demand.
The Suns could benefit from adding a point guard as they are unlikely to retain starting veteran Tyus Jones, so it's possible Phoenix could trade Richards to fill in that gap on the roster.
The team could also trade Richards for future draft compensation, allowing the Suns to have more assets to make a bigger move down the line when a more immediate need arrives.
In the meantime, the Suns and the rest of the NBA are getting ready for free agency. Contract negotiations with outside free agents from all across the league can begin at 3 p.m. PT.