BREAKING: Former Suns No. 1 Pick Hitting Free Agency
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton is reportedly hitting free agency.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers will reach a buy-out to allow the Arizona collegiate product to hit the open market, which officially begins on July 6.
"Breaking: Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN," Charania wrote on X.
"Sudden addition to the free-agent market. This gives Ayton, a former No. 1 overall pick who went to the NBA Finals with the Suns, the chance to receive a fresh opportunity as the Trail Blazers build around their depth of young centers."
Portland has numerous young faces - including fellow Suns draft pick Toumani Camara - near the rim and Ayton's price tag simply was too high.
Injuries devastated Ayton's time in Portland, as the big man played just 95 games the last two years.
Ayton was a major piece in the three-team trade that sent him to Portland, Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and Grayson Allen/Jusuf Nurkic to Phoenix before the start of the 2023-24 season.
The previous offseason, the Suns matched a four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers to keep their top pick around.
Acting as a key piece in Phoenix's run to the 2021 NBA Finals, there was hope Ayton's offensive game could elevate the Suns to new heights after - though he never panned out like Suns' brass had hoped.
Now, he'll hit free agency - though the Suns are not expected to be interested in a reunion.
Phoenix just acquired Mark Williams during the NBA Draft while also taking Khaman Maluach with the tenth overall pick - already adding to a center room that had Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro.
Ayton will turn 27 in July and averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season.