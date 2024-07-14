Suns' 2024 NBA Cup Group Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be in Western Conference Group B for the 2024 NBA Cup, which is set to begin group play on Nov. 12 in what will be its second season of competition.
The NBA drew all 30 teams into respective groups (five groups of six squads) based off their 2023-24 records over the weekend. The Suns will be in a group with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs.
Phoenix - as the No. 2 seed in the group - will host the Lakers and Spurs at home while traveling to play the Jazz and Thunder on the road. Group stage games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
As alluded to previously, group play will begin on Nov. 12 and will conclude on Dec. 3. Group winners and one wild card team from each conference will advance to the knockout stages.
Last year, the Suns went 3-1 in group play and advanced to the knockout round of the tournament despite not winning the group. The Lakers beat Phoenix 106-103 before eventually winning the inaugural cup in Las Vegas, which again will be the site to the tournament's semi-finals and final.
Phoenix hopes for more overall success with Mike Budenholzer at the helm after Frank Vogel was fired at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The Suns will return their star cast of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker among other key names as continuity remained a top priority for the organization through this offseason.