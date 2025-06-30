Suns $251 Million Guard Needs Trade — But There's a Catch
The Phoenix Suns have a hairy future with shooting guard Bradley Beal, and this offseason will provide an opportunity for the team to figure out how to move forward from his immovable contract.
Beal is making too much money to warrant a buyout and has a no-trade clause, which makes things even harder to naviagte.
CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland urged the Suns to find a way to get Beal to remove his no-trade clause.
"They were never on the front foot in Durant negotiations and got what they could from Houston. They addressed their center problems in a big way during the Draft, adding Khaman Maluach and trading for Mark Williams in the span of about 15 minutes. They still don't really have a point guard, and will need to figure that out, whether that's trying to bring back Tyus Jones after a difficult year or looking elsewhere," Kalland wrote.
"But truthfully, the only way the Suns have a real chance at being something more than a Play-In contender in the next year or two is for Bradley Beal to suddenly have a change of heart regarding his no-trade clause. It's so hard to see how Beal-Devin Booker-Jalen Green works, and they're not trading Booker (in fact, he's apparently close to a massive extension). Green's value around the league isn't particularly high, especially on his current deal, and I feel like they added him because they think there's upside.
"Beal's contract makes it nearly impossible to add any other real talent, but he's happy in Phoenix and is going to take advantage of having one of the few no-trade clauses in the NBA."
The no-trade clause could set the Suns several years back, making them one of the toughest rebuilding situations in the league.
Things could change if Beal is traded, but the Suns need his approval on any deal, and that will be hard to find.
Before the Suns have to convince Beal to accept a deal, the team needs to find a suitor for his services, which could be just as hard to acquire.