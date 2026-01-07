Suns Star Jalen Green Drawing Trade Interest From Eastern Conference Team

PHOENIX -- The NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and as a result, we're seeing more trade rumors and speculation with less than a month remaining for all teams to strike a deal.

The Phoenix Suns' start to the season has made them strong candidates to be active ahead of what many hope to be a playoff push, though the latest rumor surrounding the team features an Eastern Conference power eying star guard Jalen Green.

Latest Trade Rumors Involves Bucks, Jalen Green

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From ClutchSports' Brett Siegel:

"Even though the Bucks have won five of their last seven games to move to 16-20 overall this season, just four games back of the top six in the East standings, there is an enormous amount of pressure to make a significant change in Milwaukee," wrote Siegel.

"Jerami Grant and Zach LaVine continue to be among the top trade targets for the team to increase their offensive potential, and the Bucks recently made calls to the Phoenix Suns, checking in on the availability of Jalen Green, sources said. However, the Suns are not interested in moving the young guard and view him as a potential deadline addition for themselves when he returns from injury."

Phoenix is justifed in not wanting to trade Green.

Why Suns Can't Move Off Jalen Green

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix obviously lacks another creator next to Devin Booker, as the Suns' offense can largely get stagnant without the star.

That's where Green's ability to score comes in, and we got the slightest taste of that in the only full game we've seen of the former Houston Rockets guard this year — Green tallied 29 points in 23 minutes and gave the Suns a flash of what could come of a dynamic Green/Booker backcourt.

"I think it starts with both of us with the ability to score, and once you become a threat in that regard, it's going to open up easier opportunities for everybody else," Booker said of playing next to Green.

"I think overall, playing with a faster pace and getting up the court, we call it kicking heads or skips. It doesn't really matter."

Green is expected to return to action within the next few weeks after a suffering a hamstring injury back in training camp with two flare-ups occurring since.

If a healthy Green can emerge again into the lineup and return to form, the Suns could be a legitimate threat to make some noise in the West.

Latest Phoenix Suns News