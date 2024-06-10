Suns Add Assistant GM, VP to Front Office
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially announced the additons of Matt Tellem and Brian Gregory to their front office today.
“We’re excited to add Matt and Brian to our basketball operations team,” said Suns general manager James Jones in a statement.
“Matt’s insight and strategic thinking are highly regarded throughout the NBA and will elevate our team. Brian’s expansive coaching and development experience uniquely positions him to assist our coaches and players.”
More on both:
Matt Tellem - New Suns Assistant GM
From the official press release: "Tellem joins the Suns front office after spending the past 13 years with the Brooklyn Nets organization, most recently as vice president of strategy for the 2023-24 season and as senior director of salary cap and strategy in 2022-23.
"He previously spent three seasons from 2018-22 as the team’s director of strategic planning alongside his role as assistant general manager for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League. Tellem began his tenure with Brooklyn as the team’s basketball information coordinator from 2011-18. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a member of the baseball team, Tellem later earned his Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law and is admitted to the New York State Bar Association."
Brian Gregory - New Suns VP of Player Programming
From the official press release: "Gregory begins his role with the Suns following 19 seasons as a head coach in NCAA Division I men’s basketball, most recently serving as the head coach at the University of South Florida from 2017-23. Prior to South Florida, where he won the CBI Championship in 2019, Gregory served as head coach at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and as head coach at the University of Dayton (2003-11), where he won the NIT Championship in 2010.
"Before his head coaching positions, Gregory was an assistant coach under Tom Izzo at Michigan State University from 1999-03, helping the team to two Final Four berths and the 2000 NCAA Championship. His coaching career began in 1990 as an assistant coach for six seasons at Michigan State followed by assistant coach roles at the University of Toledo (1996-97) and Northwestern University (1997-99) before returning to the Spartans. Gregory is a graduate of Oakland University where he played basketball and was a three-year All-Conference honoree."