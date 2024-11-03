Inside The Suns

Suns Avoid Late Collapse vs Trail Blazers

The Phoenix Suns nearly blew it, but came away with the victory.

Nov 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts during the first half during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been on both ends of coming behind from egregious leads while also fumbling a massive advantage to begin the 2024-25 season.

Despite being heavy favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Suns again saw history repeat itself.

Phoenix avoided a late collapse to ultimately defeat Portland 103-97 to improve to 5-1 on the season after leading by as much as 26 on the night.

QUICK RECAP

It was a poor start from both squads, who started a combined 3/19 shooting from the field. An 8-2 run by the Suns to close the first quarter out saw them push ahead 22-18 after the opening 12 minutes of play. Devin Booker led all scorers with six points.

It didn't take Phoenix long to find their footing early in the second, taking a double digit lead thanks to a Kevin Durant three-pointer (who also officially made 10,000 field goal attempts) to go up by 11 and force a Portland timeout.

However, that timeout proved to be vital, as Phoenix slowly saw their lead slip before entering halftime - trailing the Trail Blazers 47-43. The Suns made just 12 field goals in the first half despite Durant leading all scorers with 14.

With Ayton struggling from the field (2-10 shooting halfway through the third), the Suns reached their largest lead of the game (13) after beginning the third quarter on an 18-7 run. Phoenix continued their strong shooting (they had 40 three-point attempts before the end of the third), eventually extending their lead to 20 points before entering the fourth up 87-65.

The Suns outscored Portland 44-18 in the third quarter.

Despite the large deficit, the Trail Blazers fought through and went on a 24-4 scoring run to draw within eight points with three minutes left.

Before you knew it, Portland was only down two with a minute left. Eventually, Booker hit the free throw line to push the Suns up by six with only seconds remaining on the clock, seeing Phoenix walk away with a victory.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Kevin Durant - 21 points, nine rebounds
Devin Booker - 28 points, nine assists, nine rebounds
Grayson Allen - 18 points, three blocks

Jerami Grant - 20 points, seven rebounds
Deandre Ayton - 10 points, 13 rebounds

WHAT'S NEXT

The Suns remain at home for a Monday night battle with the Philadelphia 76ers.

