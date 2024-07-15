Suns Center Elected to Players Association Role
PHOENIX -- New Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee also has a new title: NBPA Secretary-Treasurer.
Plumlee was elected to the position by the NBPA's board of representatives and will serve in the role for three seasons, replacing Harrison Barnes.
“I’m honored that my peers have entrusted me with this important responsibility,” said Plumlee per the official press release.
“At this point in my career, I wanted to take on a leadership role within the NBPA to get more involved in the business side of our game and apply the lessons I’ve learned during my time in the league to put our players in the best position for success on and off the court.”
Plumlee signed with the Suns this offseason as a free agent.
According to the NBPA's website, Plumlee will oversee financial administration for the player's union and work with other members of the Executive Committee to direct NBPA affairs.
“We are excited to welcome Mason as the new Secretary-Treasurer,” said CJ McCollum, President of the NBPA in a statement on the official site.
“Mason has been a consummate professional in our league, and he will be an excellent resource for our leadership team and all players alike. I want to thank Harrison Barnes for serving on our Executive Committee over the last three years.
"We are grateful for Harrison’s contributions and commitment throughout his tenure, especially during our most recent collective bargaining negotiations. We know he will continue to stay close as we build a stronger union for current and future generations of players.”
Former Suns center Bismack Biyombo is also a vice president on the NBPA committee.