Suns Center Gets Honest on Online Hate
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is no stranger to criticism.
Nurkic arrived to the Valley via trade prior to the start of the 2023-24 season from the Portland Trail Blazers. With Deandre Ayton - the organization's lone No. 1 pick in franchise history - also being moved, there were some pretty lofty expectations on Nurkic.
The Bosnian has been heralded for his strong court vision and rebounding, though some see his overall offensive output as a downside to his play on the court.
"I've been judged I feel like for most of the part since I got here the most, it feels like everybody wants me to play KD's (Kevin Durant) role but two shots. It's not how it works - but anyways, just trying to play through the injuries, through everything for this team - I know who appreciates it," Nurkic said during post-game availability this week.
"I don't really try to go out and prove anything. I know what I bring to the table, what I bring to the team and just try to play as much as I can, team ball."
Nurkic is shooting 42.3% from the field in the month of November, which includes shooting performances of 0-4, 0-7 and 1-6.
When asked if it's tough to block out some of the online noise, Nurkic responded with:
"That's not real fans. You go out there in Phoenix everywhere, you see the real fans. The internet ain't real world, man. People are going to hate regardless. ... It's fun, as long as it's not personal, it's fun."
In our recent ranking of Suns trade assets, Nurkic landed at No. 5 on the list:
"Nurkic's contract could be seen as a valuable to a rebuilding squad that could look to unload his expiring salary over the summer of 2025 - but beyond that the value is unclear," wrote Kevin Hicks.
"The Bosnian Beast unfortunately wouldn't garner a sizable return either - but it could be wise for the Suns to explore all options here in an effort to potentially contend in stronger fashion come April."
We'll see if anything ultimately happens with Nurkic, but he sure does hear the noise.