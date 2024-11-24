Ranking Suns Top Trade Assets
PHOENIX -- One of the most unfortunate parts of professional sports are the difficult decision to part with highly revered pieces of a roster via trade - and the Phoenix Suns may be forced to explore that very trade market ahead of the February deadline.
This Suns' season has been a tale of two teams thus far - the one that went 8-1 with Kevin Durant while posting a 1-6 mark in his seven-game absence.
One could argue that the squad terribly needs a center that fits the billing of the rest of the roster - now feels like the optimal time to explore the possibility - and who could be the most valuable assets in prospective trade conversations.
1. 2031 First Round Pick
It's often difficult to quantify a draft pick - especially one that is over half a decade away.
Despite that, some general managers could very well be looking ahead here while being under the assumption that the job security will extend to that point - and that instantly could make this pick very attractive in a case such as that.
Of course Phoenix would have to attach a player to a potential trade as well, which makes this proposition all the more intriguing.
2. Grayson Allen
Allen is both the best player that the Suns can move and has the most movable contract at the same time.
Allen's 4-year, $70 million dollar deal coincides with finishing 2nd in Suns' franchise history with 205 three-point connections in 2023-24.
While his start to 24-25 has been up-and-down, he has displayed several performances that affirmed how good of a player he can be in any context - and he is just entering the prime of his career.
Expect Allen to be in potential discussions for an impact center ahead of the deadline.
3. Royce O'Neale
O'Neale feels like a piece that shouldn't be moved.
His value isn't the same as Allen on the trade market due to age and having a contract of smaller value - but his multi-positional versatility on defense mixed with connective passing and stout three-point shooting on offense make him a plug-and-play threat virtually anywhere.
Again, O'Neale being moved is unlikely - but don't discount other teams checking in on the swingman's availability from the outside.
4. Josh Okogie
It felt like Okogie's 2-year deal this past offseason was more of a means to trade him in the future, but the Georgia Tech product might be proving to be too valuable to move off of.
First off, the contract that was given severely limits the players the Suns can bring back - as the second apron rules would apply.
Okogie's play has been too good to move him for just anyone.
The third-year Sun has averaged 10.1 PPG on 50% from three-point range so far in 8 appearances. While it very well may not be sustainable, it is clear that the wing has gained a great deal of confidence along with bringing th same physical and mental edge to both sides of the floor.
5. Jusuf Nurkic
Nurkic's contract could be seen as a valuable to a rebuilding squad that could look to unload his expiring salary over the summer of 2025 - but beyond that the value is unclear.
The Bosnian Beast unfortunately wouldn't garner a sizable return either - but it could be wise for the Suns to explore all options here in an effort to potentially contend in stronger fashion come April.
The Suns - and presumably all of the players mentioned above - are set to return to play on Tuesday night in NBA Cup action against the Los Angeles Lakers.