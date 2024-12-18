Suns Introduce Ultra-Cheap Value Menu for Remaining Home Games
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia continued his commitment to building fan experience with the Suns introducing a $2 value menu for five food and beverage items for the rest of the season today.
Ishbia, who has already taken numerous steps to improve fan engagement since taking over as owner in Feb. 2022, including allowing local fans to watch Suns games for free on Arizona's Family, now made it even more appealing to go to home games, even with Phoenix selling out its last 135 home contests (regular season and playoffs) dating back to Dec. 19, 2021.
"Winning starts with our fans. When I walk the concourse at games there aren’t food options for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money. That needs to change, so today we’re rolling out our $2 value menu for all Suns home games," Ishbia wrote in a post on X.
He added: "A family of 4 used to spend $98 on hot dogs/water/popcorn. Now they can enjoy that same meal for $24. Our fans and community are the foundation of what we do and we will continue to invest in making this the best organization in all of basketball, on and off the court."
Here is more information on the $2 value menu from the team's press release:
"The Phoenix Suns today introduced a $2 value menu that will offer Suns fans five popular food and beverage items – hot dogs, chips, popcorn, fountain soda and Dasani water – for $2 each. With the new $2 value menu, fans can enjoy all five items for a total of $10 – the most affordable, fan-friendly menu in the NBA.
“'We put the fan experience at the forefront of everything we do,' said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Mat Ishbia. 'The value menu is another investment in our fans and provides options for everyone, ensuring our fans have the best gameday experience in the NBA.'
"The $2 value menu, available at concession locations throughout the arena, will feature popular food and beverage items at a significant price reduction, including hot dogs and Dasani water reduced by 77% in cost. The menu also features $2 fountain soda (reduced 69%), bag of chips (reduced 71%) and bag of popcorn (reduced 71%).
"Ishbia continues to revolutionize the fan experience to provide a diverse range of options for Suns fans – from family-friendly to premium experiences. Fan-first initiatives include: the industry-shifting move to bring Suns and Mercury games to fans free, over-the-air on Arizona’s Family; redefining the gameday experience with Oak View Group’s OVG Hospitality bringing premier culinary offerings throughout the arena; earlier doors and seamless entry, autonomous Grab & Go locations, state-of-the-art bowl lighting for fans to enjoy a more immersive Suns experience; and the latest initiative introducing the most affordable meal in the NBA with the $2 value menu.
"Redefined luxury experiences include: the M Club by BMW, a reimagined suite-level club with premium, VIP service, and the unprecedented partnership with Major Food Group to open The Ra Ra Room, the first-ever members-only dining club in a sports and entertainment venue. The new private dining club offers a one-of-a-kind experience only found in Phoenix."
Fans will be able to purchase items from this new value menu beginning tomorrow night when the Suns host the Indiana Pacers. Phoenix has 28 home games remaining in the regular season including tomorrow's contest.